Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. ContraFect posted earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFRX shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $5.41 on Friday. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $150.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 807.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in ContraFect in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

