$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Resideo Technologies posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

REZI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Imperial Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

REZI stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.85. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 11.1% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 168.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 82,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

