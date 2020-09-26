$0.40 EPS Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) will report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.41. Healthcare Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other news, Director Edward Hall Braman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.85 per share, with a total value of $55,700.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

