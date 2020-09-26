$0.50 EPS Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.45. Haemonetics posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.27 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 5,084 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $446,324.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at $1,076,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,986,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $87.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $130.75.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

