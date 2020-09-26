$0.60 EPS Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.61. FS KKR Capital posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 100.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on FSK. ValuEngine lowered FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Securities began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.21%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $35,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

