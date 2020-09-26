$1.09 EPS Expected for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to post $1.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Hill-Rom reported earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRC shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

HRC stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $117.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $250,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 983.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,738,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $174,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,188 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 2,812.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 471,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,712,000 after acquiring an additional 454,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $136,877,000 after acquiring an additional 258,311 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3,390.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 264,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,041,000 after acquiring an additional 256,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 567,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,043,000 after acquiring an additional 179,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

