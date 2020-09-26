12,298 Shares in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 392.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $149.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.12 and a 200-day moving average of $136.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.05. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $176.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

In related news, Director John R. Vines sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $235,264.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,752.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.40, for a total transaction of $488,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,252 shares of company stock worth $3,547,781 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMG. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

