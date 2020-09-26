12,554 Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 64.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $207,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $552,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 174.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 33,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HR stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.65. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 22.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In related news, Director Edward Hall Braman acquired 2,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.85 per share, for a total transaction of $55,700.00. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HR. Capital One Financial raised Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

