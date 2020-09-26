129 Shares in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 129 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $12,009,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Wix.Com by 5.9% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Wix.Com by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.Com stock opened at $248.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of -96.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Wix.Com Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $319.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.75.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.21 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Wix.Com from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Monday, August 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Wix.Com from $210.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $220.00 to $342.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $195.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.94.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

