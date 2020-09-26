15,195 Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 90.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.34. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $174,112.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 212,061 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,523.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

