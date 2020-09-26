180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino Buys 6,300 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 6,300 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $11,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,687.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Kevin Rendino purchased 915 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,784.25.

On Monday, August 24th, Kevin Rendino purchased 22,300 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,816.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Kevin Rendino bought 8,520 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $16,358.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TURN opened at $1.90 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TURN. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in 180 Degree Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 180 Degree Capital by 23.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 180 Degree Capital by 35.1% in the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 194,530 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

