$2.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) will post $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.77 and the highest is $3.28. Home Depot posted earnings per share of $2.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $11.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $11.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $12.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Home Depot.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.72.

NYSE:HD opened at $268.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.47 and its 200 day moving average is $241.58. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Depot (HD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.