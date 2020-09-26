$2.96 EPS Expected for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.28. Home Depot posted earnings of $2.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year earnings of $11.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $11.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $12.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.72.

HD opened at $268.55 on Friday. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.58. The company has a market capitalization of $289.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

