21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of 21Vianet Group worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNET. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 550.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. 21Vianet Group Inc has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $30.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.25.

VNET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.93.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

