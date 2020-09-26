24,685 Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in National Grid by 17.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,043,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,800,000 after buying an additional 154,401 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 12.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 925,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,904,000 after purchasing an additional 104,858 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 50.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,877,000 after purchasing an additional 297,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in National Grid by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 4,432.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,197,000 after purchasing an additional 309,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NGG opened at $54.64 on Friday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.37.

NGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

