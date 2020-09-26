24,685 Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 4,432.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,197,000 after acquiring an additional 309,073 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 50.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,877,000 after acquiring an additional 297,326 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in National Grid by 17.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,043,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,800,000 after acquiring an additional 154,401 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 12.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 925,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,904,000 after acquiring an additional 104,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $3,586,000. 4.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NGG shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HSBC downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.91. National Grid plc has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

