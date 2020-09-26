26,820 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.97.

Shares of ODFL opened at $182.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $105.47 and a twelve month high of $207.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.28 and a 200-day moving average of $168.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.