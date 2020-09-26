31,158 Shares in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,857,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,847,000 after acquiring an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Unilever by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,857,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,569,000 after acquiring an additional 529,422 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Unilever by 80.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,596,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,784 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Unilever by 128.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,266,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Unilever by 2.7% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,647,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,025,000 after acquiring an additional 70,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UN stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.47. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $61.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $102.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.4694 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

