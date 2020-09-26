49,254 Shares in TigerShares China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF (NYSEARCA:TTTN) Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in TigerShares China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF (NYSEARCA:TTTN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.11% of TigerShares China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TigerShares China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,777,000.

NYSEARCA:TTTN opened at $39.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27. TigerShares China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

