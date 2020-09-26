5,127 Shares in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 35,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $995,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

Several analysts have commented on GWW shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $416.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $298.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.21.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,810,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,647,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,378 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,680. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWW stock opened at $347.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.21. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $371.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This is a boost from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.