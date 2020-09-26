5,127 Shares in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in W W Grainger by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in W W Grainger by 857.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in W W Grainger by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $298.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.21.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $347.40 on Friday. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $371.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $354.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $1,025,827.20. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,378 shares of company stock worth $30,634,680. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

