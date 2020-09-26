8,850 Shares in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in PVH by 41.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 53,330 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in PVH by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in PVH by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on PVH from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PVH from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on PVH from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

PVH stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.16. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

