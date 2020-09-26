9,521 Shares in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Cigna by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Cigna by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 408,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 539,470 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,638,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,433,000 after purchasing an additional 172,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Cigna by 327.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $162.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.32. The company has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.70.

In other news, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $486,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

