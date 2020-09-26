A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) VP Gunter Reiss Sells 3,000 Shares

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $19,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 147,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,072.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gunter Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $24,810.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $21,900.00.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $505.76 million, a P/E ratio of 129.80 and a beta of 0.90. A10 Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.19 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. Equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,054,000 after buying an additional 409,429 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,369,792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,439,000 after buying an additional 294,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 55,721 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 655,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 343,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 334,946 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. A10 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

