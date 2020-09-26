Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Andrea F. Wainer Sells 3,650 Shares

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $103.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.09. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.19.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

