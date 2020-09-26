Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.81 and last traded at $23.01. 3,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 1,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15.

