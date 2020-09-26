ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 971,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of ACI Worldwide worth $26,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 131,562 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 283,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 31.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 32.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 25.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACIW. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

In other news, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,055,746.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $299.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.37 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

