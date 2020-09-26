AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Major Shareholder Bret Chilcott Sells 50,000 Shares

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) major shareholder Bret Chilcott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,750,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,238,350.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS opened at $2.29 on Friday. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $5.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of AgEagle Aerial Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

