Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) Director Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse Sells 33,000 Shares

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) Director Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.87, for a total value of C$127,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$223,523.46.

Alexco Resource Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.92 and a twelve month high of C$2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.04 million and a PE ratio of -70.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.