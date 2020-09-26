Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 1,202.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 431.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.44.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $97.24 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $139.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Allegion had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $589.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.