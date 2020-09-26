Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 431.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1,202.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.44.

Allegion stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.94.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Allegion had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $589.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.