Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Brett R. Chouinard Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $119,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brett R. Chouinard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $123,150.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total value of $124,770.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $121,410.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $119,490.00.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.10 and a beta of 1.49. Altair Engineering Inc has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 23.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,587 shares of the software’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

