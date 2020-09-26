Alterra Ltd (ASX:1AG) Insider John McGlue Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Alterra Ltd (ASX:1AG) insider John McGlue bought 1,000,000 shares of Alterra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($35,714.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.39.

Alterra Company Profile

Alterra Limited engages in the agri-forestry and dairy operations in Australia. The company was formerly known as Carbon Conscious Limited and changed its name to Alterra Limited in March 2016. Alterra Limited is based in Osborne Park, Australia.

