Amarillo Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) Short Interest Update

Amarillo Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:SAAGF opened at $0.23 on Friday. Amarillo Gold has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

Get Amarillo Gold alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Amarillo Gold in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Amarillo Gold Company Profile

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold mining, development, and exploration in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Amarillo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarillo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.