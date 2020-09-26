American Premium Water Corp (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Premium Water Corp (OTCMKTS:HIPH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the August 31st total of 493,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,735,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of American Premium Water stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. American Premium Water has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

American Premium Water Company Profile

American Premium Water Corporation produces bottled water under the LALPINA brand name. The company was formerly known as Expert Group Inc and changed its name to American Premium Water Corporation in October 2013. American Premium Water Corporation is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

