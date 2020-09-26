Analyzing Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) & CXJ Group (NYSE:ECXJ)

CXJ Group (OTCMKTS:ECXJ) and Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CXJ Group and Live Nation Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CXJ Group N/A N/A N/A Live Nation Entertainment -9.36% -61.92% -6.83%

Risk & Volatility

CXJ Group has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Nation Entertainment has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CXJ Group and Live Nation Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CXJ Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Live Nation Entertainment $11.55 billion 1.00 $69.89 million ($0.02) -2,662.00

Live Nation Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than CXJ Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.8% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of CXJ Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CXJ Group and Live Nation Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CXJ Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Live Nation Entertainment 0 3 7 0 2.70

Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus target price of $65.44, suggesting a potential upside of 22.92%. Given Live Nation Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Live Nation Entertainment is more favorable than CXJ Group.

Summary

CXJ Group beats Live Nation Entertainment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CXJ Group Company Profile

CXJ Group Co., Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated event and entertainment company in the United States. It engages in sports management, multipurpose events center development, facility and venue management and marketing, and venue ticketing operations. The company operates and manages a minor professional hockey league known as the Central Hockey League, which consists of 18 teams located in mid-market communities in the central, western, and southern regions of the United States. It also develops multipurpose events centers in mid-market communities; and promotes, markets, and sells various services related to multipurpose entertainment facilities, including facility naming rights, luxury suite sales, premium seat license sales, and facility sponsorship agreements. In addition, the company provides ticketing services for the multipurpose events centers, entertainment venues, theaters, concert halls, and other facilities and event coordinators by way of box office, outlet, phone, Internet, and print-at-home service that utilizes distribution outlets; and offers multipurpose events center operational services, such as administrative oversight in the areas of facility/property management and finance, event bookings, and food and beverage, as well as manages facility food service operations. The company was formerly known as Global Entertainment Corp. and changed its name to CXJ Group Co., Limited in August 2019. CXJ Group Co., Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content. This segment also provides management and other services to artists. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage, online advertising, and promotional programs, as well as live streaming and music-related content; and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and Websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events for specific brands. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including the provision of ticketing software and services to clients, as well as ticket resale services; and offers online access for customers relating to ticket and event information through its primary Websites, livenation.com and ticketmaster.com. This segment sells tickets for its events, as well as for third-party clients in various live event categories, such as arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, music clubs, concert promoters, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters. It sells tickets through Websites, mobile apps, ticket outlets, and telephone call centers. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or leased 120 entertainment venues and 144 other facilities in North America; and 37 entertainment venues and 118 other facilities internationally. The company was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

