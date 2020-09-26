ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,141,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,883 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.30% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $27,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the second quarter worth $218,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,655,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.5% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 199,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. The firm had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.09%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on NLY. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.78.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

