Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Holdings Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 780.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754,597 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Antares Pharma worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 28.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Antares Pharma by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 125,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 300,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 1,615.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 325,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 306,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,526 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 171,325 shares during the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATRS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Antares Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Antares Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.79 million, a PE ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 4.04%. Research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

