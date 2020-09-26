Aphria (APHA) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Aphria to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Aphria has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s competitors have a beta of 2.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Aphria and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 0 0 N/A Aphria Competitors 133 357 403 14 2.33

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 121.47%. Given Aphria’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aphria has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aphria and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $405.96 million -$63.21 million -70.50 Aphria Competitors $219.52 million -$13.00 million 2.52

Aphria has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.3% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria -14.89% -2.05% -1.47% Aphria Competitors -1,108.32% -257.93% -48.88%

Summary

Aphria competitors beat Aphria on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

