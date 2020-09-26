AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of PriceSmart as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSMT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter worth $66,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter worth $70,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSMT shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 1,615 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $115,488.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,746.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $89,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $66.36 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.94.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

