AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 6,241 Shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Arcosa worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 4,090.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,965,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,537,210 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 135.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,048,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,252,000 after buying an additional 602,983 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 154.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 839,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,371,000 after buying an additional 510,336 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 373.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,402,000 after buying an additional 345,477 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,147,000.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Arcosa Inc has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $48.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.30 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. Research analysts predict that Arcosa Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

ACA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

