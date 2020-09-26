AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 8,064 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Extreme Networks worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 20.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Extreme Networks by 801.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Extreme Networks by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.10.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,972.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXTR. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

