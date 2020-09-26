AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,625 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of FibroGen worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 75.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 22,026 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 30.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.63. FibroGen Inc has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 287.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.97%. The company had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $133,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,877,220.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,970,662.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,090 over the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

