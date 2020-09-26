AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 577,423 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Alcoa worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Alcoa by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 200,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 47,383 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 399.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 228,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. Alcoa Corp has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.36. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Corp will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

