AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7,883.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMN. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

AMN stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $608.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

