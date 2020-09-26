AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of Insteel Industries worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 13.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insteel Industries stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.24 million, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.92. Insteel Industries Inc has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $26.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.38.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $121.96 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.19%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $25,463.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,429.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

