AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 301.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,468 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Avaya worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVYA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at $590,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Avaya during the first quarter worth $1,141,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya in the second quarter worth $157,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Avaya in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 5.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,962,000 after purchasing an additional 194,593 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). Avaya had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Avaya in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avaya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

