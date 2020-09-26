AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 1,273.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,887 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of RPT Realty worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,893,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,568,000 after acquiring an additional 525,353 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in RPT Realty by 81.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 506,754 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 248.5% during the second quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 614,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 438,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,307,000 after purchasing an additional 399,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,733,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on RPT shares. TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RPT Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $435.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.17. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 35.25%. Research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.