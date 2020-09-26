AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 189.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $82.07 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $91.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.23. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 2.23.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $211,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $3,414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,928 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,369. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

