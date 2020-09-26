AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,924 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Astronics worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,952,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Astronics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 20,188 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 43.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 20.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

ATRO stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. Astronics Co. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $242.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Astronics had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

